UBS Group Cuts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $228.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $259.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.64.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $165.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $113.65 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

