Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 302,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,168,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 877,911 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,573,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

