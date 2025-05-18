Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,096,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,561,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,973,000 after purchasing an additional 480,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,478,750 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.