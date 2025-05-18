UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of UroGen Pharma worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on URGN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.
UroGen Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of URGN stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
UroGen Pharma Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UroGen Pharma
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.