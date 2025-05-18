UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of UroGen Pharma worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on URGN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of URGN stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.