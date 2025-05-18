Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 700,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 113,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

