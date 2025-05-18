Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $27,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after acquiring an additional 79,254 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,107,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 139,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,063,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $64,115,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

