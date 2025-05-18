Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Holdings Raised by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Virgin Galactic worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 88.09% and a negative net margin of 3,975.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

