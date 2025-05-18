Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,215,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

