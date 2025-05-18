What is Chardan Capital’s Estimate for COYA FY2026 Earnings?

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Coya Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $5.93 on Friday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $257.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Coya Therapeutics by 1,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coya Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

