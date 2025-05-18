Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $434.87 and last traded at $433.94, with a volume of 5236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.63.

Winmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.79.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Winmark by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 1,087.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

