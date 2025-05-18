Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $17.18 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.