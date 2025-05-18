YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Trading Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 1,047,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,624,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 6.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Get YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.