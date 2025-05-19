10,000 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $8,914,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $2,298,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,595,803.84. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SARO

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.