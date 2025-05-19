10,100 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Glj Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

