11,015 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,015 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 444,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.38, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

