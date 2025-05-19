1,231 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CDW by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in CDW by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.3%

CDW opened at $189.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.48. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $241.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.