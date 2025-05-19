12,867 Shares in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AxoGen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 594,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 954,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,579 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 26,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.79 million, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.19. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Report on AXGN

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.