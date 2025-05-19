13,299 Shares in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

