138,778 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of Aris Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,396.84. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $973,995.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,528.40. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145 over the last three months. 37.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

ARIS stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

