13,914 Shares in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waldencast by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waldencast by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Waldencast by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waldencast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Waldencast Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Waldencast plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

