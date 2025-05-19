15,161 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.59 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

