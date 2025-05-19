18,954 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

About AnaptysBio

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.