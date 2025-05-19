21,000 Shares in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexxen International by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nexxen International by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 262,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXN opened at $11.21 on Monday. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $710.90 million, a P/E ratio of 280.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexxen International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEXN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

