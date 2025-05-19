22,237 Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 177,911 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 935,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, April 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 5.25.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

