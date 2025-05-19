22,604 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.34. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

