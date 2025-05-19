230,787 Shares in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 230,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBLL. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,015,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CeriBell Stock Performance

CBLL stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. CeriBell has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CeriBell

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $50,681.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,477.37. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $372,434. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

