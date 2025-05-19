39,618 Shares in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,025,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,210,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Performance

WCMI opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

