54,209 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Oscar Health by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Up 5.8%

Oscar Health stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.