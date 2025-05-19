99,562 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of The Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,040,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group
In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $842,451.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,378.10. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,711 shares of company stock worth $9,144,458. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77.
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
