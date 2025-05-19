Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 4,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,391,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $273.23 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.74 and a 200-day moving average of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

