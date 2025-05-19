Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 937,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on AET. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Afentra in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
Afentra Company Profile
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
