Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). 937,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.00) target price on shares of Afentra in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.21 million, a PE ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

