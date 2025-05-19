Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 937,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AET. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Afentra in a report on Friday, April 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £117.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

