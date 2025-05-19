Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.25% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.