Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after buying an additional 67,180,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,641.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440,564 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,639,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

