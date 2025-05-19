American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,470 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.05.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $299.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $209.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

