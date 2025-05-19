Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 260,990 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 189.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $30.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $883.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,787.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Univest Financial

Univest Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.