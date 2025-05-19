Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 3,399 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ScanSource by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $40.79 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $921.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $704.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,150.24. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.