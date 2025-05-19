Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,094 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 148,476 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ING Groep by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 1,353,054 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.6526 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research raised ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on ING Groep

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.