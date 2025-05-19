Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 61,431 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,431 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

