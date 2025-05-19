Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 680.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Applied Digital worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $6.83 on Monday. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

