Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,287,000 after buying an additional 187,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 57,457 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,199.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $89.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

