Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,491 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of ARQT opened at $14.11 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $76,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,864.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $36,731.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,570.29. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,662 shares of company stock worth $527,326 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

