AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 50,704 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $19,665,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUDC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $8.70 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $258.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

