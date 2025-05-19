Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after buying an additional 2,042,669 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,173,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 798,415 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,105,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 716,787 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 468,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,703.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 366,300 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL opened at $9.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.34% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

