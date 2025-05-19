Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388,463 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 579.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205,657 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $170,905,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,785,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,914,000 after buying an additional 3,354,362 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CRGY opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -106.67%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

