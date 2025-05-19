Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 189,380 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,380 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $422.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

