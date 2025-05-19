Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $137,000 Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Paragon 28 by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNA shares. William Blair cut Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE FNA opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 619,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $8,050,513.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,609,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,830,925.29. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,828,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,810,399 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

