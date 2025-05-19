Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,693,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 547,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 933,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 433,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.87 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

