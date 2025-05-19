Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $23,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DV shares. Bank of America upgraded DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

DV opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

